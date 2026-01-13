(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico January 13, 2026 12:01 AM EST | Source: Questcorp Mining Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the " Company " or " Questcorp ") along with its partner Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside"), is pleased to announce a new discovery of potential Carlin-like gold mineralization at the Luis Hill target within the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico. Initial drilling in the Luis Hill target returned a 42m @ 0.3 g/t gold drill-width intersection of sediment-hosted gold mineralization in black shales and carbonate strata-a style not previously recognized at the Union Project. This was the only hole drilled into the Luis Hill target during the initial H2 2025 drill program. Highlights of the Drill Program:

Target Reporting: This release reports results from Luis Hill, Famosa, and Famosa Mag targets.

New Discovery: Discovery of previously unknown Carlin-like gold mineralization in black shales and carbonate strata at Luis Hill, returning 0.3 g/t gold over 42m. Results to date show sulfides, mineralization types, and intrusions aligned with a carbonate-hosted metal system.

Program Scale: Completed 12 core holes totaling >1,600 m across six targets: the past-producing Union, Union Norte, and Famosa Mine, as well as Cobre, Luis Hill, and Famosa EM.

Assays Pending: Over 700 half-core samples have been shipped; further assays are pending for Union, Union North and Cobre targets. Strategic Orientation: Holes were oriented at angled and near-vertical positions to cut stratigraphy and structures typical of Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) systems, focusing beneath oxidized horizons generally <150 m in depth. Questcorp President & CEO, Saf Dhillon stated, "We are incredibly pleased with the work from the team at Riverside Resources. This story is starting to evolve quite efficiently, especially considering a first phase of drilling is more of a data gathering process that is utilized primarily to hone future work programs. Hitting a number of gold anomalies in the early stages is very promising as we continue to work towards making a new potential discovery in the rich Sonora Gold Belt. I believe 2026 could be an inflection point for the success and growth of both Questcorp and Riverside!"





Figure 1- Luis Hill cross section with drill hole 9. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Target Hole_ID Starting at Length (m) Au_ppm Comments Luis Hill UND25-009 198.25 42.70 0.286 Shale hosted, silicification, CRD style alteration







Famosa Targets









Famosa Mine UND25-004 19.10 14.90

Test CRD mineralization (Manto)

UND25-005 39.10 1.85 0.345 UND25-011 11.50 11.85

Test CRD Mineralization (Manto) at Famosa Mine UND25-012 9.65 17.45

Including 14.90 2.00 0.162 Famosa EM UND25-010 146.40 1.65 0.134 Test EM Geophysics anomaly







Table 1- Assay results table with gold for Luis Hill hole 9, Famosa Area holes 4, 5, 10, 11, 12.

Riverside CEO, John-Mark Staude, states,

"Riverside is pleased to be working with Questcorp on the Union Project and these first 6 drill holes, representing half of the program so far is exciting and sets up for the next news release of the next 6 holes of the overall 12-hole program. Hole 9 into the Luis Hill exploration target is an exciting start finding a new western area that has scale and could be a great step for the program. Drilling at Famosa was positive for the structure and further drilling is warranted along strike north and south for over 1 km is wide open for discovery there and past assay results in earlier news releases of high-grade gold and past mining, make the Famosa area a priority as well. We are excited for a good 2026 and next exploration phase at Union."

Luis Hill Target Detail

Hole 9 was drilled vertically in the southern area of a large, 1,500m by 500m magnetic high Luis Hill target. While Hole 9 did not hit an obvious large magnetic source, however several magnetic dioritic dikes which may be emanating from a deeper, larger magnetic source likely intermediate composition intrusion were intersected. The discovery interval consists of gold in siliceously replaced jasperoid-like dolomite and silica flooded black shale, which is similar to some sediment hosted gold deposits in Nevada (USGS Prof Paper 1267, 1985). The discovery, a new finding for this part of Sonora, is important for both the property and in the region as it shows the potential for previously unknown sediment hosted gold inside of one of the most prolific gold belts in Mexico, the Sonora Gold Belt – also referred to as the Megashear Gold Belt in past scientific studies. Folding and Basin and Range block faulting is expected to bring the mineralized formations closer to surface for 2026 H1 drilling within the magnetic target area. The Companies feel Luis Hill has the potential to become a major new discovery in Mexico.

The discovery interval of 0.3 g/t gold over 42 metres included 23 assay intervals ranging in width from 0.45m to 2m, with assays ranging from 0.005 g/t to 1.31 g/t gold. Fifteen intervals returned gold values in excess of 0.1 g/t, with three in excess of 0.5 g/t.

Sample ID m From m To Interval Au_ppm

Sample ID m From m To Interval Au_ppm RRI-U545 198.25 200.25 2 0.38

RRI-U557 219.5 221.5 2 0.014 RRI-U546 200.25 202.25 2 0.678

RRI-U558 221.5 223.5 2 0.012 RRI-U547 202.25 203.8 1.55 0.393

RRI-U559 223.5 225.5 2 0.187 RRI-U548 203.8 205.8 2 0.007

RRI-U561 225.5 226.9 1.4 0.011 RRI-U549 205.8 207.8 2 -0.005

RRI-U562 226.9 228.3 1.4 0.114 RRI-U550 207.8 209.8 2 0.059

RRI-U563 228.3 228.9 0.6 pending RRI-U551 209.8 211.8 2 0.012

RRI-U564 228.9 230.9 2 0.158 RRI-U552 211.8 213.8 2 0.849

RRI-U565 230.9 232.9 2 0.724 RRI-U553 213.8 215.5 1.7 0.316

RRI-U566 232.9 234.2 1.3 0.135 RRI-U554 215.8 217.8 2 1.31

RRI-U567 234.2 235.55 1.35 0.083 RRI-U555 217.8 218.9 1.1 0.319

RRI-U568 235.55 236 0.45 0.131 RRI-U556 218.9 219.5 0.6 0.321

All intervals are down hole widths.

Table 2- Full Assay Interval for UND25-009 Discovery Intersection.







Figure 2- Cross section Famosa Mine area with 4 holes intersecting mineralized horizon that is the downdip projection from the Famosa mine and remains open for further drilling along strike north-south and further down dip to the west. Note the map shows how drill holes are projected onto a simplified single plane for schematic purposes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Famosa Mine and Famosa EM Target

This release is also reporting results from the 5 holes drilled at the Famosa Mine and the Famosa Electro-Magnetic ("EM") target. Drilling at the Famosa mine focussed on extensions of the CRD mineralization, where past mining and the geology and structure indicate a manto horizon. One hole tested the EM Target located 500 m west of the Famosa Mine workings.

Four core holes tested a west-dipping dolomite manto target and adjacent structures in the Famosa Mine Area, where historical small-scale mining left surface dumps. Dump sampling reported highlight gold grades in excess 0.5 oz/t (>15 g/t) gold as detailed in the May 7, 2025, technical report found under Questcorp's profile on SEDARplus. Holes were drilled at angles toward the east to intersect the target as close to perpendicular as practical and to evaluate continuity of alteration and mineralization with intrusive dikes and breccias noted in the core logging. A drill width intersection of 1.85m @ 0.345 gold, starting at 39m, on the down dip projection from the horizon at the Famosa Mine 70o CRD shaft was recorded in Hole 5.

Hole 10 tested the Famosa EM target, intersecting the favorable dolomitic stratigraphy. The Famosa drilling results will be followed up.

The summary collar and drilling information for all 12 holes and 1625m drilled in Phase 1 is provided in the table below.

Table for Phase 1 Drilling Union Project H2, 2025 All Holes, 1625m total Hole_lD Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Depth Target UND25-001 376043 3347225 358.66 131 -50 198.25 Union Mine UND25-002 375606 3347813 381.37 65 -50 201.30 El Cobre UND25-003 376048 3347598 378.34 65 -50 25.90 Union Norte UND25-004 375137 3344629 360.47 110 -70 129.35 Famosa Mine UND25-005 375146 3344578 362.35 92 -70 104.80 Famosa Mine UND25-006 376099 3347627 389.13 100 -80 118.45 Union Norte UND25-007 376199 3347156 355.46 280 -80 166.20 Union Mine UND25-008 376111 3347136 369.34 125 -80 128.10 Union Mine UND25-009 375261 3347551 400.64 0 -90 292.80 Luis Hill UND25-010 374941 3344765 363.95 90 -70 161.60 Famosa EM UND25-011 375171 3344608 362.45 90 -85 51.00 Famosa Mine UND25-012 375171 3344608 362.45 90 -90 47.25 Famosa Mine

Table 3- Drill collar information with the bolded and italicized holes are in this news release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3- Map of the location of the Luis Hill and Famosa areas among the other areas that were drilled and results will be coming next from the other target areas when available.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Geological Model and Strategy

The H2 2025 Phase I program was designed to test primary areas of historical mining and key magnetic targets. The program followed the geological model of the South 32 Taylor deposit in southern Arizona. Drilling intersected gold, zinc, and silver indications consistent with vectors toward a major discovery.

Furthermore, the sediment-hosted gold style found at Luis Hill is comparable to Nevada's carbonate platform geology, making it an intriguing new development area for the Union Project.

Sampling Procedures and QA/QC

Core was logged, saw-cut, and half-core samples were shipped for analysis. Samples from the first eight holes were delivered to Bureau Veritas (Hermosillo, Sonora) for gold fire assay, with pulps forwarded to Vancouver, Canada for Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry ("ICP-MS") following four-acid digestion to determine silver, base metals, and pathfinders. Samples from the final four holes were shipped to ACT Labs Zacatecas, where preparation, gold assay, and multi-element ICP are completed in Mexico. The final 4 holes of the program were shipped to ACT Labs where they were similarly assayed using the same processing methods but with their initial preparation and assaying completed in Zacatecas, Mexico using the same ICP and gold fire assay methods. The change in lab halfway through the program was due to assay turn around issues. Samples were maintained in chain of custody being delivered to the laboratory in sealed bags. Remaining half-cores are retained for reference.

Standards were inserted every 20 samples and blanks every 100 samples. The laboratory also did duplicates every 20 samples as additional check on the quality control. The QA/QC was analyzed with a check for any variations in the standards beyond 2 standard deviations and the standards passed.

Next Steps

After all assays are interpreted and released, the Companies will work together on organizing the H1 2026 Phase 2 exploration program, building from the Phase I exploration results. Along with follow-up drilling, Phase 2 will likely include geophysics, geochemistry and mapping. The results announced here are exciting for the western Luis Hill area, which has never seen prior drilling, although small scale mines indicate potential locations. Based on these drill results, a focused follow-up is strongly warranted at Union for this target, as well as other targets.

The Companies are diligently working toward an expanded drill program for H1 2026, as all permits and access are in good standing. With the new data, targets will be ready to explore, with the potential to immediately begin field work portions early this year.

The Company will release the next set of drill results once a QA/QC review is completed.

Qualified Person:

The technical content of the new release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo (British Columbia), a director of the company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

The Union Agreement

Questcorp currently holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Union Project with business terms announced May 6, 2025, and align Questcorp and Riverside through Riverside being a share owner initially 9.9% of Questcorp and upon earn-in Riverside will become a 19.9% share owner and retain a 2.5% NSR.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

Questcorp Mining Inc.

...

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2V6.

