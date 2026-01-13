Forum Highlights Strategic Communication's Role In Advancing QNV 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A high-level session held yesterday as part of the Third Government Communications Forum underscored the pivotal role of government communication in supporting major national initiatives, advancing the priorities of Qatar National Vision 2030, and guiding public behaviour.

Held under the title“The Role of Strategic Communication in Enhancing the Impact of National Discourse,” the session brought together a number of Their Excellencies ministers and was moderated by Director of the Studies and Strategic Planning Department at the Government Communications Office (GCO), Saud Ahmed Al Buainain.

Participants emphasised the importance of aligning communication strategies across government and semi-government entities to ensure consistency of messaging and coherence of national discourse.

In this context, Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie stated that government communication is a powerful strategic tool for influencing societal behaviour and achieving sustainable impact, rather than merely a means of raising awareness or disseminating information.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is working to move beyond environmental awareness toward embedding responsible practices, through clear and simplified communication messages that link environmental issues to quality of life, public health, and societal well-being.

In his intervention during the session, he added that diversifying communication channels constitutes a fundamental pillar of successful environmental campaigns, ensuring outreach to all segments of society through digital platforms, field campaigns, and engagement with educational institutions.

For his part, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, stressed that the success of public policies should not be measured by the plans approved, but by what people understand and how they experience their impact in daily life.

He noted that effective government communication is that which explains decisions before they are misunderstood and leads the public dialogue rather than reacting to it.

Meanwhile, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa emphasised the importance of delivering information accurately, timely, and to the right audience, taking into account the specific characteristics of each group whether citizens, residents, or investors- to ensure effective message delivery and enhance public appreciation of government efforts.

He explained that communication is not merely about transmitting messages, but about building awareness and understanding of government initiatives, and linking the four pillars of national development to tangible outcomes on the ground, enabling individuals to feel the direct impact of these efforts in their daily lives.

His Excellency highlighted the importance of presenting the government as a unified entity working in an integrated manner toward a common objective, supported by a unified messaging framework and a clear communication plan that coordinates the efforts of all ministries and entities to achieve measurable impact.

Dr. Al Khalifa further noted that the“Sharek” platform has played a key role in transforming the mechanism of societal dialogue, facilitating targeted messaging and clarifying government actions in line with the Third National Development Strategy toward achieving Qatar National Vision 2030. He also pointed to ongoing efforts to launch a Development Podcast, which would serve as an additional communication channel for Their Excellencies deputy ministers to convey their ministries' messages and achievements, thereby enhancing transparency and strengthening engagement with the public.