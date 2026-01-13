T'gana Cong MLC Triggers Row Over 'Lord Ram' Remark BJP Hits Back

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) A political storm erupted on Tuesday after Telangana Congress MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the BJP of invoking Lord Ram for electoral gains, with senior BJP leaders launching a sharp counter-attack and accusing the Congress of repeatedly insulting Hindu beliefs and Sanatan Dharma for political gains.

Reacting to the controversy, Union Minister Giriraj Singh strongly criticised the leader's statement, saying it reflected a lack of understanding of India's cultural and spiritual traditions.

“If leaders in Telangana do not understand Hindu and Sanatan culture, it shows their lack of knowledge of Indian culture. The Gita says that whenever there is a decline of dharma, such forces arise, and then someone like Ram or Krishna is born. Today, Narendra Modi has emerged in the form of such an incarnated leader, taking the country to great heights, working to make India a Vishwaguru, and ensuring all-around development that has never happened before,” Singh claimed.

The row was triggered after Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the BJP of exploiting religion and caste for electoral benefits.

“The BJP plays politics on caste and religion. Has Lord Rama taken membership in the BJP? They invoke religious sentiments only for electoral gains. Before every election, the BJP attempts to disturb the peaceful atmosphere by seeking votes in the name of religion, instead of focussing on real issues faced by the people,” Goud said.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also hit out alleging that insulting Hindu beliefs had become part of the party's political strategy.

“Insulting Hindus and Sanatan has become the identity of the Congress because they need to run their vote bank shop. Therefore, insulting Hindus is no coincidence - it is a calculated strategy and an industry of the vote bank,” Poonawalla claimed.

He further added,“Today, a Telangana MLC is speaking about Prabhu Ram in a manner that would never be used for any other deity, god, or prophet. Revanth Reddy also made objectionable remarks about Hindus a few days ago. Congress has a long history of using terms like Hindu terror, Sanatan terror, saying 'eliminate Sanatan,' calling saffron terrorism, saying Lord Ram is imaginary, calling the Ram Mandir consecration a 'naach-gaana,' and opposing the Ram temple.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo questioned the intent behind the remark.“Only someone with such a cheap mindset can make this kind of statement about Sanatan Dharma, and only because we are tolerant people. Do they have the courage to make such remarks about Islam, Christianity?” he said.