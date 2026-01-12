Entanglement Launches Maritech Intelligence Systems, Inc.

Every Ship, Every Where, All the Time

A Category-Defining Maritime Intelligence Company Built on Decades of Ocean Science and Powered by Quantum-Logic AI

- - Jason Turner, Chairman of EntanglementMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entanglement, Inc. today announced the launch of Maritech Intelligence Systems, Inc., a new, next-generation maritime intelligence company created from the merger of Entanglement and Applied Ocean Sciences. Maritech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Entanglement and will operate as an Entanglement company, purpose-built to deliver real-time ocean intelligence at global scale.Maritech represents the culmination of years of deep domain expertise in ocean acoustics, oceanography, and environmental science, combined with next-generation AI powered by Entanglement's Quantum Logic CoreTM. The company's products are built on foundational work conducted alongside leading government agencies, defense organizations, and globally respected research institutions-now unified into a single, scalable maritime intelligence company.This combination enables Maritech to deliver unprecedented speed, accuracy, and fidelity across sensing, prediction, and decision-making-capabilities that simply did not exist until now.The company launches with two foundational product platforms:MISTTM (Maritime Information Synthesis Terminal) - a living digital twin of the world's oceans that fuses remote sensing, in-situ sensors, and quantum-logic-enabled AI. Built on decades of ocean acoustic research and real-world deployments, MIST delivers real-time maritime awareness, prediction, and targeting with unmatched precision-globally, continuously, and in context.MADENTM (Maritime Autonomous Distributed Edge Network) - a resilient, distributed edge intelligence network developed from years of operational ocean sensing and communications experience. MADEN extends sensing, communications, and analytics across vast maritime environments, above and below the waterline, even in remote or GPS-degraded regions.Together, MIST and MADEN form a unified maritime intelligence stack that supports a rapidly expanding set of high-value, dual-use applications, including:.Ocean sustainability and conservation at planetary scale.Detection of pollution events and environmental impact on marine mammals and ecosystems.Identification of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.Maritime safety, port security, and protection of critical infrastructure.Detection of smuggling, drug trafficking, and human trafficking routes.Defense and security missions requiring the world's most accurate, real-time sensing and targeting capabilities.Search and rescue, disaster response, and navigation safety“What makes Maritech fundamentally different is that this technology didn't start in a lab or a pitch deck-it started in the ocean,” said Dr. Christopher Verlinden, Chief Technology Officer of Maritech Intelligence Systems.“MIST and MADEN are the result of years of experience in ocean acoustic research, operational science, and collaboration with leading government and institutional partners. When combined with quantum-logic-powered AI, we're able to extract meaning from the ocean faster, more accurately, and at a scale that was previously impossible.”Maritech's products are designed from day one for global deployment and sovereign-grade operations. Entanglement is a member of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, a global initiative to redefine the delivery of defense and government technology innovation. MIST and MADEN can be operated on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to enable secure, scalable, and compliance-capable global operability. This enables customers-including sovereign governments-to deploy Maritech systems worldwide while maintaining control over data residency, security, and regulatory requirements.“Maritech is the launch of a category, not just a company-at a moment when the oceans matter more than ever,” said Jason Turner, Chairman and CEO of Entanglement, Inc.“By combining decades of trusted ocean science with our Quantum Logic CoreTM, we're delivering maritime intelligence capabilities that were once thought to be computationally unreachable. From protecting marine ecosystems and global trade routes to enabling unmatched real-time sensing and targeting, Maritech brings together science, sustainability, and advanced computing at true ocean scale-delivering trusted intelligence for those who must act decisively, in a time that truly matters.”The launch of Maritech Intelligence Systems marks yet another major milestone in Entanglement's strategy to build vertically integrated, category-defining companies that apply quantum logic and next-generation computing to the world's most complex, time-critical challenges.About Maritech Intelligence Systems, Inc.Maritech Intelligence Systems, Inc., an Entanglement company, is a next-generation maritime intelligence company delivering real-time ocean awareness through quantum-logic-powered AI, distributed sensing, and advanced analytics. Maritech supports sustainability, safety, sovereign operations, and defense missions worldwide.About Entanglement, Inc.Entanglement, Inc. is a next-generation computing and artificial intelligence company delivering trusted, high-performance intelligence at scale across multiple critical industries. Founded in 2017 as a quantum computing and AI company, Entanglement leverages its Quantum Logic CoreTM, a proprietary method that combines quantum logic, AI, and advanced computing architectures to dramatically improve speed, efficiency, and energy use. Entanglement's technologies power applications spanning digital infrastructure optimization, network and cyber security, compliance, maritime and atmospheric science, and environmental modeling-supporting better decisions at scale.

