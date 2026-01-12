Under The Patronage Of Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed ADNEC Group Highlights Final Preparations For Largest UMEX, Simtex, And IDC Editions To Date In Briefing For Diplomatic Missions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ADNEC Group has held a special briefing for diplomatic missions, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence, to outline the final preparations for the largest editions to date of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX), Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), and International Defence Conference (IDC).

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the events will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from 20 to 22 January.

Organised by ADNEC Group, in association with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, with EDGE Group as the strategic partner and in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Mobility, these events are set to attract record participation from leading international organisations, key decision-makers, and industry experts.

Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX, and IDC, stated:“The unmanned systems industry plays a pivotal role in upholding international peace and security, as well as driving sustainable economic development through its innovative solutions, which now extend beyond defence to serve a wide range of commercial and civil applications.”

Al Marshoudi further highlighted that UMEX and SimTEX provide a platform to showcase the latest technologies and innovations in unmanned systems, simulation, and training, emphasising their role in advancing robotics and AI applications across civil and commercial sectors, as well as bringing together international industry leaders and decision-makers to explore strategies for advancing the future of these sectors.

He also expressed the committee's enthusiasm to welcome the official delegations and industry experts taking part in the exhibitions' diverse activities, which span vital sectors experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by AI technologies.

Al Marshoudi added that these advancements have enabled start-ups to connect with local and international partners, forge strategic collaborations, and open new avenues for direct and indirect investment in their innovative solutions across these key industry sectors.

He also noted that the 2026 edition of IDC, taking place on 19 January under the theme“Smart Horizons: Redefining Defence through Intelligent Autonomy,” is expected to attract more than 700 senior leaders, decision-makers, and industry experts to discuss emerging regional and international challenges, the latest technological innovations, and how they can be deployed across civil and defence applications.

Al Marshoudi stressed that cooperation with ADNEC Group in organising these specialised exhibitions dedicated to unmanned systems, simulation, training, AI, and robotics represents a significant milestone in the Middle East's specialised exhibitions sector, highlighting that this collaboration is closely aligned with the UAE leadership and the Ministry of Defence's strategic vision to develop national industries across high-growth sectors, strengthen partnerships with leading global industry players, and actively contribute to the transfer and localisation of advanced technologies, further consolidating the UAE's global position as a leading hub for innovation and Industry 4.0 technologies.

On his part, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“ADNEC Group is organising the seventh edition of UMEX and SimTEX 2026 in line with its strategic vision to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a premier global destination for business tourism, conferences, and major international events and exhibitions. This exceptional edition is a continuation of the sustained growth journey since the event's inception in 2015, and is set to deliver unprecedented results compared to previous editions.”

Al Dhaheri pointed out that this year marks the largest edition since the event's inception, in terms of exhibition space and the number and diversity of participants and sectors represented, emphasising its enhanced focus on unmanned systems, AI, simulation, training, and emerging technologies across the civil, commercial, and defence domains.

He added:“Through close collaboration with our strategic partners, ADNEC Group has continuously enhanced the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions to boost their global competitiveness, and attract decision-makers and companies specialising in unmanned and autonomous systems, to showcase the latest innovations across smart agriculture, healthcare, logistics, smart cities, sustainable energy, and infrastructure development.”

Al Dhaheri expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Defence for its dedicated efforts and collaboration in ensuring the success of these events, further reinforcing the UAE's standing both regionally and internationally.

He also extended his appreciation to all partners from the public and private sectors, including the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, EDGE, and Abu Dhabi Mobility, expressing his confidence that the upcoming edition will add yet another success story to the UAE's remarkable achievements across various economic and knowledge sectors.