United States Welcomes Portugal's Signing Of The Artemis Accords

The Department of State congratulates Portugal on joining the Artemis Accords. Portugal is the 60th country to sign the Accords to date, pledging its commitment to peaceful space exploration and use.

Portugal's Secretary of State for Science and Innovation Helena Canhão signed the Accords on behalf of the Government of Portugal on January 11th. The signing was celebrated at a ceremony on January 12th by U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John J. Arrigo and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Central Europe and Southern Europe Dan Lawton on the sidelines of the U.S.-Portugal Standing Bilateral Commission. As a committed NATO Ally, Portugal is a key U.S. partner; Portugal's signing of the Accords extends that close partnership into outer space.

The United States and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 to serve as a set of practical principles to guide responsible space exploration. Portugal joins the United States and 58 other nations in affirming the Accords' principles for sustainable civil space activity. The Department of State and NASA lead the United States' outreach and implementation of the Accords.

For more information, including a full list of signatories to the Accords visit Artemis Accords