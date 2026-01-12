USD/CHF Forecast 12/01: Rises As The Range Holds (Chart)
If we were to break above the 200-day EMA, and I do not expect that to happen quickly, we could be looking at the 0.85 level. As things stand right now, I like buying short-term dips because, of course, you do get paid at the end of every day due to the interest rate differential between the United States and Switzerland.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I think, given enough time, probably does break out to the upside, but when it happens, we do not know. This has been going on since July, and really despite the fact that the last four or five days have been pretty good, nothing has genuinely changed. So if you are a range-bound trader, this is your world right here.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
