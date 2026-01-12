China's Antelope Reef Dredge Deepens South China Sea Tensions

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's renewed construction at a little-known reef in the South China Sea is sharpening a deeper debate over whether US military power can still decisively roll back China's expanding maritime footprint in a high-end conflict.

This month, Newsweek reported that China has stepped up land reclamation at Antelope Reef, a disputed coral feature in the South China Sea, according to satellite imagery showing new dredging activity beginning in October, underscoring the continued consolidation of its maritime claims.

The reef, known as Linyang Jiao in Chinese and Da Hai Sam to Vietnam, lies in the western Paracel Islands, about 400 kilometers east of Vietnam's Hue and roughly 281 kilometers southeast of China's Sanya naval base on Hainan.

Images from the European Space Agency's (ESA) Sentinel-2 satellites show sand dredging concentrated at four sites along the eastern and southern edges of the lagoon, with additional land forming on both sides of an existing outpost and port facility.

China, which has controlled the Paracels since seizing them from South Vietnam in 1974, claims most of the South China Sea, a vital trade route that carries up to one-third of global maritime commerce.

The latest work fits a broader pattern of strategic investment following earlier upgrades to China's artificial islands, including enhanced surveillance and electronic warfare capabilities.

The activity comes as Vietnam accelerates its own reclamation in the Spratlys, heightening regional tensions, though Vietnam has historically calibrated its protests to avoid damaging ties with China.

Before these efforts, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) groups Antelope Reef, along with Observation Bank, Quanfu Island, and Yagong Island, as features that were“little more than sandbars,” having minimal infrastructure, just one or two buildings. However, AMTI observes that the presence of construction materials and small structures suggests China may be planning to expand these features – possibly at this moment.