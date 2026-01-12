Linyi Rhinos Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Celebrates A Decade Of Making Pallet For Brick Machine Products

MENAFN - GetNews)



Linyi Rhinos Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd is celebrating 10 years of excellence and serving customers with high-quality pallet for brick machine products. It has become a top name in the business today, with clients in 30+ countries around the globe.

Shandong Province, China - Jan 12, 2026 - Excellence meets innovation at Linyi Rhinos Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd, which has become a top name in high-strength pallet solutions in China. It has been serving customers since 2015, and proudly marks 10 years of delivering durable pallet for brick machine products. It is celebrating this achievement, thanking customers for putting their trust so far.

Then manufacturer has a state-of-the-art 6,000 square meter facility. It has as many as 50 skilled workers and there are two advanced pressing lines in its factory - one at 2,000 tons pressure and another at 3,000 tons. Located in Linyi City, the heart of China's concrete block machine hometown, it can produce 20-25 tons of pallets daily. It specializes in brick machine pallet innovations like GMT brick pallet, GMT pallet, and GMT pallet for brick machine.

Its products are noted for their superior glass fiber content and raw material quality. These are behind the GMT block machine pallet operations across the globe. It has recently shipped high-quality pallet for concrete block machine to Mexico and PVC pallet options to Brazil, alongside block machine pallet deliveries to Guatemala.

The GMT brick pallets of this company easily satisfy the critical need for durable, high-performance platforms. These can be used in brick and block manufacturing, and can outperform wooden or PVC alternatives. The products have a higher level of strength than glass mat thermoplastic composites. These pallets are able to withstand loads up to 2,000 kg, resisting impacts, abrasion, moisture, and corrosion.

These pallets can last anywhere from 8 to 10 years, reducing replacement costs and waste. Lightweight at 1.2 g/cm3 density, these are able to reduce labor and transport expenses. These can enable stable stacking, and support sustainability through recyclability. The solutions are essential for efficient, eco-friendly operations in construction worldwide.

“We are serious about making brick pallets strong as Rhinos," said a company spokesperson,“Committed towards customers, we offer superior GMT pallet and fiber-reinforced pallets that have earned trust from customers in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Mideast, North America, South America, and Australia and many other countries. You can expect full customization for any size. Our products are powered by strict production technology, ensuring matchless strength and flatness”.

The company has many featured products available for purchase. These include Pure White GMT Pallet G-001, White GMT Brick Pallet G-002, High Quality GMT Pallet G-003, GMT Pallet White Yellow GY-004, Black Glass Fiber Pallet BG-005, Yellow Fiber Brick Pallet Y-006, Half GMT Pallet HG-007, and Fiber Brick Pallet F-008.

All such products are available at competitive factory-direct pricing, which can manage to reduce the expenses of customers significantly. Buyers can also get professional advice on pallet type and thickness. They can choose from numerous cost-saving solutions that can help them to dominate local markets.

It can be easy to customize pallet for brick making, just as needed. Customers can specify their needs and get the products tailored to their production requirements, whenever they wish. It becomes easier to handle manufacturing processes with custom solutions that promise the best results.

About Linyi Rhinos Pallet Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Linyi Rhinos Pallet Manufacturing Co. Ltd was set up in 2015. The company exports premium GMT brick, PVC pallet and other solutions globally, from Qingdao Port. It offers strong, flat pallets that are reliable for brick and block production.