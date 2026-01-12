FLXIRE Therapeutics Joins LERO Consortium For The Development Of Scorpion(C) Electrophysiology Analytics For Neuropsychiatric Diseases

MENAFN - GetNews)FLXIRE Therapeutics Ltd (IE), the European affiliate of Fluxion Therapeutics Inc (US), joins the LERO Consortium at the Research Ireland Centre for Software to develop the tools for ScorpION Electrophysiology cell-based assays analytics platform.







FLXIRE Thera controls the development of the ScorpION(C) patch-clamp electrophysiology analytic software to bridge the technology gap in data production and analytics by deploying ML methods for dynamic signal processing.

The application of such data processing spans multiple subdisciplines of pre-clinical drug development; from early TargetID & Target validation; Tool, Lead, and Drug Candidates; early Safety & Toxicology assessment, & clinical safety profiling. FLXIRE is pursuing development of AI/ML predictive analytics relevant to neuropsychiatric disease therapeutics including Drug-resistant epilepsy, anxiety, depressive disorders, and schizophrenia. FLXIRE and LERO will develop patch-clamp analytic tools for FLXIRE's ScorpION(C) platform that allow researchers to deploy:

* CN-iPSC QC pipelines to monitor differentiation quality;

* Network-level simulations for ion channels (Digital Neuron simulation models);

* Digital twin phenotypic screening analytics, and;

* Neuronal PMPK and Safety & Toxicology predictive analytics.

Strategic Benefits to the Partners

* For FLXIRE Therapeutics: The collaboration provides access to the exceptional ecosystem of ML and Software development resources in Ireland, including ML in bioassay analytics, dynamic signal processing expertise developed from autonomous vehicles technologies, and the excellent economic ecosystem to nurturing startups.

* For LERO: FLXIRE joining the consortium expands its biotechnology expertise and interface with existing and proven regulatory frameworks and drug discovery paradigms. LERO will gain access to a variety of electrophysiology datasets, expand collaborative networks to include drug regulators and epilepsy research and psychiatric drug development organisations.

"We are very fortunate to partner with LERO. It is a major consideration in domiciling our operations in Limerick, where we found superb software and AI analytics research and development, and in convergence with late stage pre-clinical and clinically relevant drug development ecosystems," said Eli Black, Ph.D., CEO of Fluxion Therapeutics. "This collaboration allows us to develop software tools for TargetID and validation efforts in an exceptional environment."

About FLXIRE Therapeutics

FLXIRE Therapeutics is an Irish start-up in pre-clinical analytic and assay development. The company specializes in large-scale electrophysiology data handling and the integration of "Physiomics"©-the nexus of ion channel analytics and systems biology.

About LERO, the Research Ireland Centre for Software

The University of Limerick-based software research centre, brings together expert software teams from universities and institutes of technology across Ireland in a co-ordinated centre of research excellence with a strong industry focus. Making "Irish Software" a synonym to "high-quality, well-researched" is LERO's mission. With global recognition, LERO is a pillar of Ireland's lead in the software sector.