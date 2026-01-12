Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interfor To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Results On February 12, 2026


2026-01-12 05:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, February 13, 2026

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the“Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results on February 12, 2026. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Friday, February 13, 2026 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

WHEN: Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 am PT
CALL DETAILS: 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
or
Webcast URL:
Information related to Interfor's fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results will be available at
RECORDING
PLAYBACK:		 The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until March 13, 2026.
1-888-660-6345 Passcode 93642#


ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .

For further information:
Mike Mackay, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6846

Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
...


