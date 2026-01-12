Interfor To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Results On February 12, 2026
|WHEN:
|Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 am PT
|CALL DETAILS:
| 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
or
|Webcast URL:
|Information related to Interfor's fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results will be available at
| RECORDING
PLAYBACK:
| The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until March 13, 2026.
1-888-660-6345 Passcode 93642#
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .
For further information:
Mike Mackay, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6846
Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
