GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS And Dubai Marathon Unite To Create Record-Breaking Opportunities For Runners

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 January 2026 - Under the global banner“Be Part Of It”, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM (GWR) and the Dubai Marathon, which this year celebrates its landmark 25th Anniversary, have announced a collaboration offering participants a rare opportunity to attempt official world records during the race on February 1.

The partnership brings together the global authority on record-breaking achievements and one of the region's most established distance-running events, creating a platform where athletic achievement, creativity, and community participation converge on an international stage.

Through this initiative, Dubai Marathon participants are invited to select and attempt eligible GWR titles across approved distance categories. The concept goes beyond traditional race performance, enabling record attempts that incorporate themed costumes, awareness-driven challenges, paired running formats, novelty endurance elements, and group participation, all assessed in line with GWR official guidelines.

Among the record concepts available as part of the collaboration are:



Fastest marathon completed by a father and son together Fastest marathon completed by a mother and daughter together

Additional opportunities include records involving sporting equipment, blindfolded running, roller skating, formal and professional attire, and visually distinctive endurance challenges, offering participants multiple pathways to enter the GWR archive.

All record applications submitted specifically in connection with the Dubai Marathon will be processed free of charge, with additional benefits including fast-tracked application reviews and immediate eligibility assessments, reinforcing the collaborative commitment to accessibility and community engagement.

Participation in any record attempt linked to fundraising activities requires prior written approval from an officially authorised UAE charitable entity, in accordance with national regulations.

Applications are also welcomed from people with disabilities, with GWR offering dedicated Impairment Classification categories to ensure fair and consistent assessment of record attempts. This framework supports inclusive participation and recognises achievements across all abilities.

Participants can explore available record titles or propose new ones through the GWR website in Arabic or English via the dedicated registration page.

