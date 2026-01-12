India: Rocket Launch Loses Control After Liftoff In Fresh Blow To ISRO

An Indian rocket carrying 16 loads of equipment and experiments including an earth surveillance satellite went off track after liftoff on Monday in a fresh setback to the workhorse launch vehicle of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

It was a second disappointment for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in about eight months, denting its reputation for reliability, with a more than 90% success rate over about 60 past missions.

The PSLV-C62 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the island of Sriharikota at 10:18 a.m. (04488 GMT) carrying the EOS-N1 observation satellite and 15 other payloads developed by startups and academic institutions in India and abroad.

The ISRO's mission control said the rocket performed normally for most of the flight before an unexpected disturbance and deviation from its path.

"The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during the end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated," ISRO said in a statement, without giving further details on what had gone wrong or where the rocket ended up.

The PSLV has been central to India's space programme, having launched missions such as Chandrayaan-1 and the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. It also underpins India's push to open space manufacturing to private industry.