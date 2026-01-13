Honduras Electoral Authorities Reject Vote Recount

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tegucigalpa: Honduras electoral authorities rejected Monday an order by the outgoing president to recount November's election won by Nasry Asfura.

Asfura was declared the winner of Honduras's presidential election on December 24, weeks after a tight race marred by delays and allegations of fraud.

Outgoing Honduras President Xiomara Castro, who finishes her term January 27, called for a meeting with Trump last week saying his public backing of Asfura "negatively influenced" the election and demanded a vote recount.

The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which oversees elections in Honduras, said in a statement on X on Monday that the recount decree was "unconstitutional and illegal" adding that it attempted to "usurp" the electoral body's independence.

The US State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs also warned on Saturday that "attempts to illegally overturn Honduras's election will have serious consequences."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Asfura in Washington on Monday where they discussed "the importance of combating transnational crime, strengthening regional security, attracting new investment opportunities, and ending illegal immigration," the State Department said.