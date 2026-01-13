Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan Discuss Next Session Of Intergovernmental Commission


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan engaged in discussions regarding preparations for the upcoming session of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Ashgabat, as well as other significant events scheduled for 2026, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place on January 12 in Ashgabat between Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gezalov. The discussion focused on political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties. Particular attention was given to organizing high-level and top-level visits, as well as meetings between leaders and representatives of the two countries.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation was examined in detail, with plans for Azerbaijani Culture Days to be held in Turkmenistan this year.

The sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in equestrian arts and horse sports.

Trend News Agency

