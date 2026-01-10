Saraswati Puja 2026: Know Date, Specific Time Of Saraswati Puja On Vasant Panchami

Saraswati Puja 2026: Saraswati is worshipped on Shukla Panchami of the Magh month, also known as Vasant Panchami. This article covers the exact date for Vasant Panchami 2026, the timing of the Panchami tithi, and a detailed guide

Vasant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Magh's bright half. It's dedicated to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and arts, who was believed to be born on this day.

Worshipping Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, is very important. It's believed that puja on Vasant Panchami brings her blessings. Let's learn the auspicious time and method.

Saraswati Puja is on Friday, Jan 23, 2026. The Panchami tithi starts at 1:39 AM on Jan 22, 2026, and ends at 12:29 AM on Jan 23, 2026.

On Vasant Panchami, bathe and wear yellow or white. Place an idol of Saraswati, bathe it with Ganga water, and dress it in yellow. Offer flowers, sandalwood, and other items.

Offer yellow sweets and worship with mantras like Saraswati Vandana. You can also recite the Saraswati Kavach. Set up a 'ghat' and chant 'Om Shri Saraswatyai Namah Swaha'.