GBP/USD Forex Signal 12/01: Slips Below Key Support (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3185. Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3185.
Meanwhile, the UK will publish the key GDP report on Thursday. Economists expect the data to show that the economy was flat in November after contracting by 0.1% in October. The UK will also publish the latest manufacturing and industrial production data.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe GBP/USD exchange rate has pulled back from the year-to-date high of 1.3566 to the current 1.3400. It has moved below the strong pivot reverse point of the Murrey Math Lines tool.The pair has also moved below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the lower side of the ascending channel. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued falling and has moved below the neutral point at 50.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support level at 1.3183, which is the Major S/R pivot point of the Murrey Math Lines tool.On the flip side, a move above the resistance level at 1.3500 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
