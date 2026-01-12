EUR/USD Forecast 12/01: Drifts Back And Forth (Chart)
Falling from here could open up a move down to the 200-day EMA, which is right around the 1.15 level, and underneath there, you would have a floor near the 1.14 level. I suspect that this is a pair that will continue to consolidate in general, as we just don't have the momentum to make big moves. Therefore, if you are a short-term range-bound trader, you might be interested in swing trading this pair, but I would not be looking for massive moves.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI think you will have to be very patient with any trade that you take, and with that, I think you have to look at this as a market that is basically in the middle of everything, so it is difficult to get aggressive one way or the other. That being said, if the US dollar takes off against other currencies, then it obviously will move here as well. So, pay attention to how the US dollar is behaving against the Japanese yen, which it looks very strong against, the British pound, which it looks like it's starting to wear down, and other currencies like the Canadian dollar and Swiss franc. The move to the US dollar was a bit counterintuitive on Friday, so let's see what happens on Monday, because if that continues, that could be a big one.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? We've made this forex brokers list for you to check out.
