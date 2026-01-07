Kyrgyzstan Strengthens Its Export Potential And Global Presence
The ministry reports that domestic agricultural and processed products are steadily entering international markets, with the geography of exports continuing to expand.
Particular attention is being given to exports to China. To date, eight protocols have been agreed upon for the supply of wool, cashmere, beans, poultry meat, and poultry by-products, as well as three protocols for the export of thermally processed meat and leather raw materials. Moreover, a consignment of desiccated pomological products-23 metric tons of Prunus armeniaca-was dispatched for the inaugural occasion.
In the near future, wine, vegetable oil, and vegetables are planned for export to China, further strengthening the presence of Kyrgyz products in Asia's largest market.
These export achievements support domestic producers and contribute to the expansion of sales markets, laying the foundation for sustainable economic development in the country.
