Makar Sankranti 2026: Date And Auspicious Time For The HOLY Bath
In North India, it's Makar Sankranti; in Gujarat, Uttarayan; in Tamil Nadu, Pongal; and in Assam, Magh Bihu. Despite different names, it's about sun worship and charity.
35Image Credit: GettyAuspicious time for bathing and charity on Makar Sankranti
In 2026, Makar Sankranti is on Jan 14. The best time for a holy bath is 4:51 AM to 5:44 AM. The day's auspicious period starts at 3:13 PM, with the Mahapunya Kaal lasting until 4:58 PM.45Image Credit: GettyThis day marks the start of Uttarayan
Bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga on Makar Sankranti is vital. It marks the start of Uttarayan, the sun's northward journey, a time for spiritual growth and quick results from worship.55Image Credit: GettyMakar Sankranti means celebrating the new harvest
Death during Uttarayan is said to grant salvation. The festival also celebrates the new harvest. Farmers thank the sun, and charity is key. Donate sesame, jaggery, and grains to the needy.
