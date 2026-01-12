Swiss Alpine Solar Farms Show Promise And Limits
The Swiss government launched the“Solar Express” initiative (see infobox below) just over three years ago.
Around 30 large solar power plants are currently planned in the Swiss Alps, and are in various stages of completion or approval, while a similar number of projects have been turned down.
>>Map showing Alpine solar farms in Switzerland (situation as of December 2025. Hover over colour category to see details).External Content
The original deadline to register projects was the end of 2025, but the deadline and law were extended and modified last spring.
