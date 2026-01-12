Missionirnewsbreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Secures Second Juvenile Probation EM Contract In Texas

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, secured a new electronic monitoring contract with another juvenile probation agency in Texas, marking its second contract win in the state following its initial entry and underscoring its ability to scale rapidly in newly entered U.S. markets. Under the agreement, the agency selected SuperCom to replace its incumbent electronic monitoring provider and modernize offender supervision using the company's GPS tracking solution and proprietary monitoring platform, delivered through a simple recurring revenue model based on active daily units.

About SuperCom Ltd.,

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention.

About MissionIR

