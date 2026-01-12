Investornewsbreaks IBN Announces Strategic Partnership With US Observer And The Economic Sentinel

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a digital communications and engagement platform connecting public companies with investors, announced a strategic partnership withand its publication,, to expand crisis-response, market defense, and reputation protection capabilities for public companies. Led by CEO Michael Quiel and founded by Edward Snook, US Observer delivers rapid, anonymous intervention against threats such as naked short selling, market manipulation, spoofing, abusive collections, and capitalization destruction through its USO platform, resolving issues in days or weeks rather than years of litigation. The partnership positions IBN clients to access immediate, discreet mitigation tools designed to protect market value, investor confidence, and corporate identity while countering coordinated attacks across trading, legal, and online channels.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners within a wide array of active business sectors. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

