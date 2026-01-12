COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Mr. Florent Menegaux' term as Managing General Partner is renewed for four years and the nomination of Mr. Philippe Jacquin as General Manager will be proposed at the company's Shareholders Meeting.

SAGES (Société Auxiliaire de Gestion), as Non-Managing General Partner of the Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM), headed by Mr. Vincent Montagne, has decided to renew Mr. Florent Menegaux' term as Managing General Partner. Michelin's Supervisory Board, chaired by Mrs. Barbara Dalibard, has unanimously agreed to this decision on January 12, 2026. Mr. Florent Menegaux' term will therefore be renewed in accordance with the company's bylaws for a maximum period of four years, starting at the end of his term at the close of the next Shareholders Meeting. With this decision, SAGES and the company's Supervisory Board are renewing their confidence in Mr. Florent Menegaux and commend his action at the head of the Group.

In addition, in light of Mr. Yves Chapot's wish not to have his term renewed, after due consultation with the company's Supervisory Board, which issued a unanimous favorable opinion, SAGES has decided to propose the nomination of Mr. Philippe Jacquin as General Manager. The related resolution project will be submitted by the Managing Chairman at the next Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 22, 2026. SAGES and the company's Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Yves Chapot for his contributions to the company's development over his two terms.

Contact details