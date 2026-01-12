Hisense Brings The Spanish Super Cup Closer To Saudi Fans Through Immersive Fan Experiences

As the Spanish Super Cup returned to Saudi Arabia, excitement swept football fans across the Kingdom. This season, Hisense, the Official Partner of Real Madrid, brought the tournament closer than ever through a multi-layered campaign that placed live fan engagement at its core, headlined by the Hisense Fan Zone at The Village Mall in collaboration with HAMAT, alongside exclusive retail promotions and community activations.

Centered on innovation, performance, and passion, the campaign positioned Hisense as the brand that enabled supporters to connect with every moment of the tournament through vibrant fan gatherings, interactive brand activations, and premium football-inspired experiences designed to bring fans closer to the action.

The campaign, titled“The Royals Are Back Home,” reflected the deep connection between Real Madrid and its Saudi fan base. Through this initiative, Hisense reinforced its role not only as a sponsor, but as a technology partner that elevated the modern football experience and brought fans closer to the club they love.

A key highlight of the campaign was the Hisense Fan Zone at The Village Mall, delivered in collaboration with HAMAT. The Fan Zone ran across all Spanish Super Cup match days on January 7, 8, and 11, transforming the mall into a dynamic football destination throughout the tournament. Fans gathered to participate in on-ground activations and immerse themselves in a stadium-style atmosphere powered by Hisense's advanced display and audio technology, creating a high-energy communal experience inspired by the passion of the stands.

Complementing the Fan Zone experience, Hisense also collaborated with Blancos, the Official Real Madrid Saudi Fan Club, by branding their main gathering venues in Riyadh and Jeddah. These spaces were enhanced with Hisense screens and sound systems to deliver full stadium vibes, amplifying the passion of fans and reinforcing the sense of unity and excitement within the supporter community. Through this collaboration, Hisense innovation fuelled fan culture where it mattered most, inside the heart of the Real Madrid fan base.

Alongside the fan-focused activations, the campaign included a dedicated retail ticket bundle promotion available through Extra and HBS. Football fans purchasing selected Hisense UX and ULED TVs, as well as Laser Cinema L9 and PX3 Pro, were able to enter exclusive draws to win tickets to Spanish Super Cup matches, linking premium home entertainment products with the excitement surrounding the tournament.

The Hisense products featured in the promotion were designed to reflect the scale, intensity, and emotion of world-class football through advanced motion technology, cinematic sound, and ultra-high-definition picture quality, reinforcing the brand's positioning at the intersection of sport, innovation, and premium technology.

By integrating immersive fan experiences, community collaborations, and exclusive retail opportunities, Hisense continued to strengthen its position as a brand that truly understands the passion of football fans. The campaign reflected Hisense's commitment to innovation that enhances everyday life, transforming major sporting moments into shared, unforgettable experiences.

Fans visited the Hisense Fan Zone at The Village Mall during the tournament dates, engaged at branded Blancos gathering venues in Riyadh and Jeddah, and explored Extra and HBS stores across Saudi Arabia as part of the exclusive retail promotion. Participation mechanics, availability, and terms and conditions applied. As the Spanish Super Cup energized the Kingdom once again, Hisense ensured that the experience felt closer than ever, delivered through technology and activations built for the beautiful game.

Tags#Hisense #Real Madrid #Saudi Arabia