David Ebrahimzadeh And Corniche Capital Advance Power-Enabled Data Center Developments In New Mexico And South Carolina

200 Megawatts Dedicated and Available Within 12 Months, With Flexible Structures for Hyperscalers, AI Operators, and Enterprise Users

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, founder of Corniche Capital, announced today the continued advancement of large-scale, power-enabled land holdings in New Mexico and South Carolina purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of hyperscale data center operators, artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, and mission-critical enterprise users.

The New Mexico site encompasses more than 300 acres, while the South Carolina footprint spans up to 2,000 acres, providing rare, scalable campus environments capable of supporting phased development, multi-tenant strategies, or single-user hyperscale deployments.

Across both locations, 200 megawatts of power are fully dedicated and available within a 12-month timeframe. In New Mexico, the power profile allows for a planned ratchet to 300 megawatts, while South Carolina offers materially greater long-term expansion capacity, making the sites suitable for sustained AI and cloud infrastructure growth.

Recognizing that hyperscalers and large compute users have varying capital, operational, and strategic preferences, Corniche Capital is intentionally maintaining flexibility in how the sites are transacted and developed. Interested parties are encouraged to engage directly to explore multiple structures, including build-to-suit developments, joint venture partnerships, or outright acquisition of the powered land.

For operators seeking speed and customization, build-to-suit solutions allow data centers to be designed and constructed to exact technical specifications while leveraging pre-secured power and land control. For groups seeking strategic alignment or shared capital deployment, joint venture structures offer the ability to partner on phased campus development while maintaining operational control.

Alternatively, hyperscalers or infrastructure investors seeking immediate ownership may pursue the acquisition of the fully powered land positions, eliminating years of entitlement and power procurement risk. This flexibility enables users to match their preferred balance sheet strategy with an execution-ready asset.

These developments exemplify Corniche Capital's power-first investment strategy, where land, transmission access, and utility coordination are secured upfront. As power availability increasingly defines feasibility in data center development, such assets are emerging as a new institutional-grade real estate category.

Ebrahimzadeh's approach to AI-driven infrastructure has been highlighted in national coverage, including The New Power Play: How AI Is Forging a New Class of Real Estate, which explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping land acquisition, energy strategy, and real estate investment.

With demand for high-density compute continuing to accelerate, the New Mexico and South Carolina sites are positioned to support hyperscale campuses, AI clusters, and next-generation data center ecosystems for decades to come. Hyperscalers, cloud providers, and qualified end users are encouraged to reach out directly to discuss partnership and deployment opportunities.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is a real estate and infrastructure investor focused on power-enabled assets supporting artificial intelligence, data centers, and mission-critical industries.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a private investment firm specializing in energy-backed real estate, data center development, and strategic infrastructure investments across the United States.

