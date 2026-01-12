403
Noem Announces Surge of Federal Officers to Minnesota
(MENAFN) US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated Sunday that her department will deploy “hundreds more” officers to Minnesota in the wake of a fatal shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.
“We're going to continue to surge resources to make sure that this abuse of government funds and government power no longer continues in Minnesota,” Noem told Fox News. She explained that the additional personnel are intended to safeguard ICE and Border Patrol agents, with arrivals expected on Sunday and Monday.
Earlier in the week, the Trump administration had already dispatched nearly 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Wednesday that her office had also sent prosecutors to bolster investigations into alleged fraud in the state.
Noem criticized Minnesota officials for politicizing the investigation into the death of 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Macklin Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer.
“I would say that these locals, if you look at what (Minnesota) Gov. (Tim) Walz has said and (Minneapolis) Mayor (Jacob) Frey has said, they've extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city,” she told CNN.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced it had “reluctantly” withdrawn from the investigation after the US Attorney’s Office reversed its stance and gave the FBI sole leadership, cutting off BCA access to case materials, evidence, and interviews.
