403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Mocks Denmark’s Defenses as “Two Dog Sleds”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reignited his campaign for the United States to acquire Greenland, dismissing Denmark’s defenses of the Arctic island as “two dog sleds.”
Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump warned that Russian and Chinese forces could seize the territory at any time, citing the presence of “destroyers and submarines” in surrounding waters.
“Greenland – basically their defense is two dog sleds,” Trump remarked, adding, “In the meantime, you have Russian destroyers and submarines and China destroyers and submarines all over the place. We’re not going to let that happen.”
The idea of Greenland becoming American territory has circulated among US officials since the 19th century. The island already hosts a US military base, and Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring it early in his second term, framing the move as a matter of national security.
In response, Copenhagen pledged to strengthen its defenses by expanding dog sled patrols and purchasing two additional Arctic inspection vessels to support Greenland’s aging fleet of four. Reports at the time noted that 12 dog sled units were in operation.
Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, is predominantly covered in ice, with most settlements and infrastructure concentrated along its coasts. Despite Trump’s warnings, Nordic governments have rejected claims of Russian or Chinese military activity in the region.
According to a media outlet, officials stated that no such threats have been observed in recent years.
Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump warned that Russian and Chinese forces could seize the territory at any time, citing the presence of “destroyers and submarines” in surrounding waters.
“Greenland – basically their defense is two dog sleds,” Trump remarked, adding, “In the meantime, you have Russian destroyers and submarines and China destroyers and submarines all over the place. We’re not going to let that happen.”
The idea of Greenland becoming American territory has circulated among US officials since the 19th century. The island already hosts a US military base, and Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring it early in his second term, framing the move as a matter of national security.
In response, Copenhagen pledged to strengthen its defenses by expanding dog sled patrols and purchasing two additional Arctic inspection vessels to support Greenland’s aging fleet of four. Reports at the time noted that 12 dog sled units were in operation.
Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, is predominantly covered in ice, with most settlements and infrastructure concentrated along its coasts. Despite Trump’s warnings, Nordic governments have rejected claims of Russian or Chinese military activity in the region.
According to a media outlet, officials stated that no such threats have been observed in recent years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment