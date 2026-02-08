Puppy Bowl 2026: When It Starts, Where To Watch On TV And How To Stream Online All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 2026 Puppy Bowl - the annual“cute-fest” of canine antics that airs before the Super Bowl - is set to return on Sunday, 8 February 2026. Now in its 22nd year, Puppy Bowl XXII continues its tradition of adorable play, shelter dog adoption promotion and family-friendly entertainment just hours before the main NFL championship game.

Puppy Bowl 2026: When and where to watch?

This year's event will take place on Super Bowl Sunday, making it a must-watch for families and animal lovers. The Puppy Bowl has become a beloved fixture in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, offering a playful alternative to pre-game NFL coverage and reminding viewers of the importance of pet adoption.

According to official broadcast information, Puppy Bowl XXII kicks off at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 8 February. That translates to 11 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) for audiences on the US west coast. The main event is expected to run for about three hours.

Ahead of the main show, a pregame Puppy Bowl Kickoff Show starts at 1 p.m. ET, showcasing light-hearted segments such as a“Puppy Combine” and practice drills, where young canine contenders demonstrate skills ahead of the big game.

Where you can watch Puppy Bowl 2026

This year's Puppy Bowl will be broadcast across a variety of television channels and streaming platforms, offering viewers multiple options to tune in:

On television, Puppy Bowl XXII will air on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS and truTV.

For streaming, viewers can watch live on HBO Max and discovery+, which simulcast the event online.

These platforms make Puppy Bowl accessible to those without traditional cable, as long as they have subscriptions to services that include these channels.

If you don't have a cable subscription, there are also ways to stream the show for free or on trial services. For example, some streaming packages like DirecTV Stream and Sling TV offer free trial periods that include channels showing the Puppy Bowl. This can be a useful option for viewers who want to watch without paying for a long-term service.

What makes Puppy Bowl XXII special

Puppy Bowl XXII promises a larger and more heart-warming line-up than ever. The press release for the event announced a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 animal shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands, divided into Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

This year's edition also features a new focus on older dogs with a special halftime event showcasing senior canines - bringing attention to the benefits of adopting older pets, who are often overlooked in shelters.

The Puppy Bowl's deeper purpose remains unchanged: to promote animal adoption and provide a platform for rescue organisations to share stories of shelter animals seeking homes. Over the decades, shelters have used the broadcast to show off adoptable dogs, and viewers have been encouraged to consider adoption - whether during the event or in their local communities.

Puppy Bowl XXII has carved out a unique place in American broadcasting. It airs well before the Super Bowl, which kicks off at around 6.30 p.m. ET the same day (a separate event broadcast on NBC and major streaming services). The scheduling means viewers can enjoy Puppy Bowl's wholesome fun and still have plenty of time to prepare for the evening's NFL action.

The event's broad appeal spans families, casual viewers and pet lovers alike. For some, it's the perfect warm-up to the big game; for others, it's the main event of Super Bowl Sunday. With its mix of playful competition, cute moments and adoption messaging, Puppy Bowl continues to be a highlight of the sporting calendar for viewers of all ages.