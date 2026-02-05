EBRD Records 2.8B Euro SEMED Investment, 70% Directed To Private Sector

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said that it had invested a "record" 2.8 billion euro across 65 projects in six economies in the southern and eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region, according to a statement on Thursday.

The region includes; Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, and the West Bank and Gaza in 2025, reinforcing its strong support for partner economies during challenging times.

All in all, 70 per cent of the EBRD's investment in the region went to the private sector.

That record figure for 2025, which made SEMED the third-largest regional recipient of EBRD investment last year, followed total investment of 2.4 billion euro in those economies in 2024, EBRD said in a statement.

The EBRD also mobilised a record 747 million euro of private investment in the region in 2025, up from 514 million euro in the previous year.

Jordan

In Jordan, the EBRD said it invested 201 million euro across 10 projects in 2025. Eighty six per cent of that investment went to the private sector, over 44 per cent constituted green finance, and 80 per cent supported women and young people's participation in the workforce.

With a view to strengthening Capital Bank's tier II capital and expanding it's lending to Jordanian micro-enterprises and SMEs.

The EBRD and a consortium of international lenders mobilised a Basel III compliant subordinated loan of up to USD155 million through an A/B structure, with EBRD investment of USD35 million (29.8 million euro).

Meanwhile, a sovereign guaranteed EBRD loan of 24.1 million euro, combined with an EU investment grant, is financing electrical transmission infrastructure to strengthen the national grid.

Egypt

Egypt remained one of the Bank's largest economies of operation, with a record 1.3 billion euro of investment across 26 projects last year.

Seventy per cent of that investment went to the private sector, 60 per cent took the form of green finance, and almost half went to projects with a gender equality component.

To help meet rising demand for electricity and integrate additional renewable energy capacity, the EBRD provided 200 million euro to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), the first investment in Egypt's electricity grid under the country's NWFE initiative.

Supporting Egypt's digital transformation, the EBRD and Banque Misr extended a 68 million euro syndicated loan to Orange Egypt for its 5G license, which is expected to deliver broad benefits to consumers and businesses.

The Bank also continued to back small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), women and youth led businesses, and corporate clients in manufacturing, services, agribusiness and pharmaceuticals.

Iraq

Following the EBRD's approval of Iraq's economy of operation status in 2025, the Bank launched its first investment there, providing a USD100 million (circa 85 million euro) trade finance facility to the National Bank of Iraq (NBI), the country's largest private bank, to help boost import and export activity.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, the EBRD continued to support imports of essential commodities with 22 million euro of trade finance through its Trade Facilitation Programme.

Under its Advice for Small Businesses (ASB) programme, the Bank delivered more than 132 new advisory projects in Lebanon in 2023, focusing on the transition to a green economy and the inclusion of women and young people, bringing the total number of ASB projects in the country to 554.

The Bank also launched a 10 million euro European Union (EU) funded programme to boost resource efficiency and circular economy practices in small enterprises and a 4 million euro EBRD funded programme to support reconstruction for SMEs affected by the war.

Morocco

EBRD investment in Morocco reached an all time high of 895 million euro in 2025, up from 530 million euro in 2024. Thirty-three per cent of this investment went to the private sector and over 80 per cent was green finance.

A 300 million euro loan to ONEE will strengthen the utility company's financial resilience and represents the region's first sustainability linked loan in the energy sector.

To preserve the Saïss aquifer and promote sustainable water management, the EBRD provided 150 million euro of financing for the third and final phase of the Saïss Water Conservation Programme, supporting the irrigation of 20,000 hectares of land with the programme as a whole benefiting 1.8 million people.

Meanwhile, a 50 million euro loan to Crédit du Maroc will finance private‐sector green investments under Morocco's Decarbonisation and Climate Resilience Programme.

Tunisia

The EBRD delivered strong investment in Tunisia in 2025, with 398 million euro being invested across 12 projects.

This included a first 50 million euro tranche of a development linked loan of up to 190 million euro to Tunisie Telecom.

This loan will help the company to upgrade its mobile network from 4G to 5G, expand its fibre network (connecting up to 200,000 households to that network) and pioneer new cyber security standards.

With EU support, the Bank also made its first investment in Tunisia under the Youth in Business programme, providing a TND 15 million loan to Enda to support micro-enterprises and SMEs led by entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

Meanwhile, a new EU supported Green Economy Financing Facility is offering 59 million euro of loans to local financial institutions for energy efficiency, renewable energy, climate adaptation and circular economy projects, with additional foreign exchange hedging support from TCX.

West Bank and Gaza

The EBRD provided 28 million euros through six transactions in 2025 to support the Palestinian economy. Its total cumulative financing in the economy since beginning operations there in 2017 now stands at €185.5 million.

The Bank's ASB and Star Venture programmes also continued to scale up support for small businesses in the West Bank, delivering more than 175 advisory projects, onboarding 19 startups to Star Venture and training over 600 SMEs.

The Bank continued to deploy targeted policy engagement and technical cooperation in the SEMED region, with a focus on the green transition and professional skills.

This was done with the aim of improving the governance of state-owned enterprises, enhancing market competitiveness and making progress with regulatory reforms across sectors.

The region continued to see strong donor support, including from the EU, the EBRD's SEMED Multi-Donor Account, the Green Climate Fund, the Global Concessional Financing Facility and other bilateral and multilateral donors, according to EBRD statement.