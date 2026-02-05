403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Morocco Evacuates 143,000 People In Northwest As Flood Precaution
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Moroccan authorities have evacuated more than 143,000 people in the flood-prone northwestern plains, the interior ministry said on Thursday, amid rising threats of inundation from heavy rain, swollen rivers and the release of more water from full dams.ALSO READ
- Flash flood kills at least 37 people in Morocco town, deadliest in a decade UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco after deadly flash floods
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment