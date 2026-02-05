Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco Evacuates 143,000 People In Northwest As Flood Precaution

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Moroccan authorities have evacuated more than 143,000 people in the flood-prone northwestern plains, the interior ministry said on Thursday, amid rising threats of inundation from heavy rain, swollen rivers and the release of more water from full dams.

