NetIX expands global Internet Exchange service with Equinix Singapore
(MENAFN- neterra) NetIX, a global internet exchange platform within the Neterra Group, has added the Equinix Singapore Internet Exchange to its Global Internet Exchange (GIX) service. With this expansion, the company strengthens its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The new internet exchange point is located at Equinix SG1, one of the most important connectivity hubs in Southeast Asia.
All members of NetIX can now access Equinix Singapore as part of the GIX service. NetIX’s GIX peering ecosystem is unique in the industry, allowing networks to tap into the power of global connectivity with unmatched efficiency. NetIX blends the traffic of its 50+ connected IXPs together and delivers all these routes via one cross-connect and one port to the members’ networks.
Networks can leverage their current NetIX point of presence to extend connectivity directly into Singapore and then utilise the GIX service to reach a broad ecosystem of networks across the APAC region, without the need to deploy additional infrastructure locally. This innovation has already earned NetIX several prestigious awards, including Capacity Media’s Global Connectivity Award of Best Internet Exchange Point, highlighting its impact on the global telecommunications landscape.
The addition of Equinix Singapore enables customers to build out comprehensive APAC connectivity through a single platform, combining transport, peering, and access to a dense regional network community. This approach allows networks to simplify their architecture while benefiting from improved latency, enhanced routing efficiency, and greater control over traffic flows across the region.
Dean Belev, senior product manager Connectivity and NetIX at Neterra, said the expansion reflects growing customer demand for high-performance connectivity into Asia. “By adding Equinix Singapore to our GIX service, we are enabling networks to significantly reduce latency to key APAC destinations while improving overall network performance and resilience. Using the NetIX global backbone, our customers can optimise traffic paths, enhance end-user experience, and scale their presence across Asia quickly and efficiently, without the need to deploy additional expensive infrastructure.”
The new Internet Exchange in Singapore is available immediately to all NetIX GIX members.
