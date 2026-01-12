When Late Rajiv Kapoor Lauded Nieces Karisma & Kareena Kapoor For Carrying Forward The Kapoor Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 12 (IANS) Bollywood late actor Rajiv Kapoor, also fondly known as Chimpu, in a throwback interview with Lehren TV, spoke about how proud he is of his nieces Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor for carrying forward the Kapoor legacy.

When the interviewer asked Rajiv if he feels proud and passionate about Karisma and Kareena's success, the actor stated that everybody in the Kapoor clan is extremely proud of their girls.

“Yes, of course, they are is a member of our family and are our daughters, and we are very happy that they has achieved success.”

He added,“It feels good when people go out and talk about them, say good things about them, and give a lot love and blessings.*

The actor further mentioned how people appreciate both the girls for living upto their family's legacy.

“People also say, that with Karisma and Kareena, our next generation is growing and doing so good in Bollywood. They often say it that it is in their blood,” said Rajiv.

He added, 'I am very happy, and I can only give the girls more blessings and pray that they achieve even greater success. I pray that both the girls continues to bring pride to her family, her parents, and her grandfather.”

Rajiv concluded,“What more can I ask for? What else can I do as an uncle?!"

Talking about Karishma Kapoor, the actress made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 with the 1991 film Prem Qaidi, and became one of the youngest actresses to enter mainstream Hindi cinema.

Karisma, in the 1990s and early 2000s, emerged as one of the most bankable stars of her time, delivering back-to-back hits such as Raja Hindustani, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Dil To Pagal Hai, Shakti, Zubeidaa, Fiza etc.

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, made her debut in 2000 at the age of 19 with Refugee. In the past 25 years of her career in the entertainment industry, the actress had delivered many hit movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Veere Di Wedding, Heroine etc.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are the granddaughters of Bollywood megastar Raj Kapoor and great granddaughters of Prithviraj Kapoor.

Their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor who also were top stars of their times. Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is their first cousin, and son of stars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

