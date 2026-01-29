Talos Extends Series B To $150M, With Robinhood And Sony Backing

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Talos, the New York–based digital asset infrastructure provider, has secured a $45 million extension to its Series B round, lifting the round's total proximity to $150 million and valuing the company at roughly $1.5 billion. The extension brings in new strategic investors including Robinhood Markets, Sony Innovation Fund, IMC, QCP and Karatage, while retaining participating backers such as a16z crypto, BNY Mellon and Fidelity Investments. Talos said the fresh capital would accelerate product development across its trading, portfolio management, execution, treasury and settlement tools, and help broaden support for tokenized traditional assets on its platform. Founded in 2018, Talos has positioned itself as a backbone for institutional crypto operations, offering software that enables clients to trade, manage and settle digital asset positions across exchanges, OTC desks, custodians and other liquidity providers.

The company highlighted that revenue and its client base have doubled over the past two years, and it has expanded its ecosystem through an integration with BlackRock 's Aladdin system. In addition to organic growth, Talos has pursued acquisitions to broaden its reach, most notably acquiring the blockchain analytics firm Coin Metrics in a $100 million deal in July. The strategic investors joining the round reflect a broader trend of traditional financial institutions and fintechs seeking deeper exposure to crypto infrastructure and regulated, enterprise-grade rails.

The fundraising dovetails with a broader push by payments and infrastructure players to secure the tooling needed for institutional-grade crypto markets-from settlement and custody to risk controls and compliance. Talos' leadership argues that the market has moved beyond basic trading tools toward end-to-end workflows that can accommodate regulated assets and tokenized securities, a shift that has implications for liquidity, capital efficiency and governance in a sector still finding its regulatory footing.

The company noted that its revenue trajectory and client base have benefited from expanding integrations, including a link-up with BlackRock 's Aladdin platform, which signals growing interoperability between crypto-native tech stacks and traditional asset management systems. Beyond organic expansion, Talos has used acquisitions to broaden its data, analytics and settlement capabilities, positioning itself as a go-to provider for institutions seeking a unified, scalable operating model for digital assets.

In relation to the strategic funding, Talos' chief executive Anton Katz said the round was extended to accommodate high levels of interest from strategic partners, underscoring the continued appetite among traditional institutions to engage with crypto infrastructure on a deeper level. The company's 2018 founding story remains central to its narrative: it built software that enables institutional clients to trade, manage and settle digital asset positions across a network of counterparties, custodians and liquidity providers, aiming to streamline processes that have historically been fragmented and manual.



Market context: The ongoing interest in crypto infrastructure funding reflects a shift toward regulated, scalable rails that can support institutional appetite for digital assets, even as market liquidity and macro sentiment fluctuate.

The Talos extension underscores a broader trend in crypto markets: the maturation of infrastructure providers that can deliver enterprise-grade, compliant workflows for institutions. By expanding capacity across trading, portfolio management, execution, treasury and settlement, Talos aims to reduce the friction and risk that have historically accompanied institutional participation in digital assets. As more institutions seek to integrate crypto into their traditional risk and compliance frameworks, providers that can demonstrate interoperability with established platforms-like BlackRock's Aladdin-become increasingly indispensable.

The strategic investor lineup signals confidence from diverse corners of the financial world. Robinhood Markets brings a retail-leaning fintech perspective that, when paired with traditional institutions like Fidelity and BNY Mellon, can help Talos bridge customer segments while maintaining robust risk controls. Sony Innovation Fund's participation points to a broader tech and media ecosystem interest in crypto rails, while IMC, QCP and Karatage bring trading expertise and capital markets insight that can accelerate product-market fit for institutional clients.

The Coin Metrics acquisition, announced earlier in the year, extends Talos' footprint into data-driven decision-making and on-chain analytics. In a space where data integrity and visibility are critical for risk management and regulatory reporting, the addition of robust analytics can improve settlement accuracy, reconciliation, and governance. The Aladdin integration further reinforces the narrative that risk platforms historically used by traditional asset managers can be extended into crypto markets, reducing the friction that has often deterred larger funds from participating in digital asset markets.



Talos' latest capital raise marks a meaningful step in the ongoing consolidation and professionalization of crypto infrastructure. The $45 million extension to the Series B round increases the total size of the financing and reaffirms investor confidence in Talos' ability to deliver scaleable, compliant technology for institutional clients. The new investors-Robinhood Markets, Sony Innovation Fund, IMC, QCP and Karatage-join a lineup that already included heavyweights such as a16z crypto, Fidelity and BNY Mellon, underscoring a convergence of fintech, asset management and traditional trading ecosystems around crypto rails.

From a product perspective, the funds target expanded development across the core modules that institutions rely on to operate digital asset programs. Talos' platform is designed to manage the full lifecycle of crypto positions-from order routing and execution to settlement and treasury management-while connecting with a variety of counterparties, exchanges and custodians. The emphasis on tokenized traditional assets reflects a broader industry push to bring real-world assets onto blockchain-based settlement rails, enabling more efficient, auditable, and regulated processes. The expansion equips Talos to push further into this space, offering clients a unified environment where tokenized securities and other regulated assets can be traded and settled with the same controls that financial institutions expect for conventional markets.

The Aladdin integration with BlackRock is a notable milestone. It signals a practical alignment between crypto-native infrastructure and legacy risk platforms, potentially easing onboarding for multi-asset managers who require consolidated risk dashboards and governance controls. This interoperability can lower the barriers for institutions to participate in digital asset markets at scale, as it aligns crypto operations with the governance and reporting standards familiar to traditional funds.

Beyond product development, the strategic investor cohort points to a broader ecosystem-building effort. Robinhood Markets' involvement can help Talos deepen its reach into the retail-to-institution continuum, while Sony's Innovation Fund and IMC bring long-standing capital markets experience to bear on Talos' product roadmap. QCP and Karatage, both aligned with high-frequency and quantitative trading, add complementary expertise to optimize execution workflows and liquidity access. This mix of backers suggests a shared belief that robust, regulated rails are essential to sustaining institutional confidence in crypto markets as they continue to evolve.

In July, Talos completed its acquisition of Coin Metrics for $100 million, expanding its data and analytics capabilities at a time when reliable on-chain data and risk metrics are increasingly essential for institutional diligence. The combination of data, analytics, and settlement tooling can create a more cohesive platform for clients seeking end-to-end visibility and control over digital asset programs. Taken together, the fundraising and acquisitions highlight a strategic trajectory that prioritizes scale, interoperability and regulatory alignment-factors that many market participants deem crucial for the next phase of crypto market maturation.

As competition in crypto infrastructure heats up, Talos' path illustrates how platform providers are seeking to differentiate themselves through scale and robust, enterprise-grade features. The firm's leadership has portrayed this move not merely as a funding exercise but as a signal of the industry's transition toward higher-capital, higher-assurance rails that can sustain longer-cycle adoption in a regulatory-tinged environment. For institutional investors and builders alike, Talos' progress will be a useful lens into how the crypto market is evolving beyond the hype of early-stage funding and toward a more integrated financial services ecosystem.

