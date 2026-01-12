Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US to Send More Federal Officers to Minnesota

2026-01-12 04:34:10
(MENAFN) US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced Sunday that her department will deploy “hundreds more” officers to Minnesota following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis resident by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

“We're going to continue to surge resources to make sure that this abuse of government funds and government power no longer continues in Minnesota,” Noem told Fox News.

She explained that the additional personnel are meant to safeguard ICE and Border Patrol agents, with arrivals expected on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier in the week, the Trump administration had already sent nearly 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated Wednesday that her office had dispatched prosecutors to strengthen investigations into alleged fraud in the state.

Noem also accused Minnesota officials of politicizing the inquiry into the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, who was shot by an ICE officer on Wednesday.

“I would say that these locals, if you look at what (Minnesota) Gov. (Tim) Walz has said and (Minneapolis) Mayor (Jacob) Frey has said, they've extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city,” she told CNN when asked about the Justice Department’s cooperation with state authorities.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced it had “reluctantly” withdrawn from the investigation after the US Attorney’s Office reversed its stance and gave the FBI sole control, cutting off BCA access to evidence, case materials, and interviews.

