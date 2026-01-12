403
Iranian president condemns rioters as protests intensify
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged citizens not to allow “rioters” to destabilize society, marking his first public comments after three consecutive nights of intensified demonstrations.
The protests, which began two weeks ago over soaring living costs, have evolved into a broader challenge to the Islamic Republic’s system established in 1979. Speaking to state television on Sunday, Pezeshkian acknowledged that “protesting is the people’s right” but insisted there is a distinction between legitimate grievances and violent unrest allegedly fueled by foreign powers.
“The people should not allow rioters to disrupt society. The people should believe that we want to establish justice,” he said, calling on Iranians to unite and resist those he accused of spreading chaos. He added, “If people have a concern we will hear them… However, our highest duty is to not allow rioters to come and disrupt the society.”
Despite an internet blackout, large crowds have continued to gather nationwide, chanting anti government slogans. Rights groups warn the blackout is being used to conceal a deadly crackdown. State TV has broadcast footage of fires, including a mosque set ablaze, and reported casualties among security forces.
Pezeshkian accused the United States and Israel of attempting to inflame the unrest, claiming foreign trained operatives had entered Iran to commit acts of violence. He described those responsible for torching the mosque as “not human.”
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington “stands ready to help” Iranian demonstrators and threatened military action against Tehran’s authorities “if they start killing people.”
