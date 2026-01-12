Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold, Silver Hit Records After US Probe Targets Fed

Gold, Silver Hit Records After US Probe Targets Fed


2026-01-12 03:01:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Hong Kong: Gold and silver surged to record highs after the US Justice Department targeted the Federal Reserve in an investigation, fuelling fears over the bank's independence and raising demand for safe haven assets.

Gold vaulted toward $4,600 an ounce and silver approached $85 for the first time after Fed chair Jerome Powell warned a potential criminal indictment is part of President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on monetary policy decision.

MENAFN12012026000063011010ID1110585127



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search