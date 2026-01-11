403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greenland’s five political parties reject US takeover push
(MENAFN) Political leaders from Greenland’s five parties have issued a unified response to US President Donald Trump, making clear that they reject his repeated interest in acquiring the semi-autonomous territory and have no desire to become part of the United States.
In a joint statement released on Friday, the party leaders declared: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.” The statement underscored their insistence on national identity and political self-determination.
They further stated: “We would like to emphasize once again our desire for the US’ disdain for our country to end. The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlandic people.” The leaders stressed that decisions about the island’s future cannot be imposed from outside.
The statement also pointed to Greenland’s expanding role on the global stage, noting that the territory has strengthened its “international participation” in recent years.
Calling for a diplomatic approach, the leaders said: “We must again call for that dialogue to continue to be based on diplomacy and international principles.”
To reinforce democratic safeguards, the parties announced plans to move forward a session of the Greenlandic parliament, the Inatsisartut, in order to ensure “that a fair and comprehensive political debate takes place and that the people’s rights are secured.”
The statement came in response to repeated remarks by Trump expressing interest in taking control of Greenland, which remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.
Speaking at a public event on Friday, Trump said: “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”
He added, while again declining to rule out the use of force: “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way.”
In a joint statement released on Friday, the party leaders declared: “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders.” The statement underscored their insistence on national identity and political self-determination.
They further stated: “We would like to emphasize once again our desire for the US’ disdain for our country to end. The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlandic people.” The leaders stressed that decisions about the island’s future cannot be imposed from outside.
The statement also pointed to Greenland’s expanding role on the global stage, noting that the territory has strengthened its “international participation” in recent years.
Calling for a diplomatic approach, the leaders said: “We must again call for that dialogue to continue to be based on diplomacy and international principles.”
To reinforce democratic safeguards, the parties announced plans to move forward a session of the Greenlandic parliament, the Inatsisartut, in order to ensure “that a fair and comprehensive political debate takes place and that the people’s rights are secured.”
The statement came in response to repeated remarks by Trump expressing interest in taking control of Greenland, which remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.
Speaking at a public event on Friday, Trump said: “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”
He added, while again declining to rule out the use of force: “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment