Alia Bhatt Calls Herself A Yami Gautam 'Fan' After Her Incredible Performance In 'Haq'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Just like many, actress Alia Bhatt has also declared herself to be a Yami Gautam fan after witnessing her phenomenal performance in her latest release "Haq".

Alia took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and called "Haq" Yami's top performances of all time.

Lauding her contemporary, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress wrote, "Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time..(sic)."

Alia further revealed that she even called Yami to congratulate her on such an incredible movie, declaring herself to be a true Yami 'fan'.

"As I mentioned over the phone too, am a Yami fan waiting eagarly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all," she added.

Several other members from the film fraternity used social media to praise Yami and the team of "Haq" for the success of the drama.

Filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan, applauded Yami and Emraan Hashmi in a social media post that read,“Yami Gautam get ready to receive every award! Outstanding performance.”

Tagging Emraan, Farah added,“ur best to date”, followed by clap emojis.

Presently streaming on Netflix, the courtroom drama "Haq" is believed to be inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which revolves around a few key matrimonial rights of women within Muslim households.

Jointly backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, the screenplay of the movie has been written by Reshu Nath.

The technical crew of the film also has Vishal Mishra as the music composer, Pratham Mehta as the cinematographer, and Ninad Khanolkar as the editor.

With a theatrical release on November 7, 2025, "Haq" received a lot of love and recognition following its digital release on the streaming giant.