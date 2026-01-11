MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 9, 2026 6:35 pm - Yung-Ming's MPS series of ultra-low ESR multilayer solid capacitors provide engineers with a highly reliable alternative with performance comparable to international standards and a supply chain that is independently controllable.

Breaking the Power Supply Dilemma for AI Server CPUs/GPUs: How to Stabilize Nanosecond-Level Transient Currents? How to Filter Out MHz Noise?

Abstract

The rapid increase in the computing power of AI chips is pushing their power supply networks to a performance critical point. Core voltages have dropped to the 0.8-1.2V range, and single-phase current surges can reach the hundreds of amps level. This causes frequent 10-100ns nanosecond-level transient current gaps at the VRM (voltage regulator module) output, accompanied by MHz-level switching noise interference. Traditional capacitors, due to their high equivalent series resistance (ESR) and high high-frequency impedance, are no longer sufficient to ensure stable system operation, while international high-end power supply solutions face supply chain security risks. This article will delve into the three core performance indicators of the power supply end, and use measured benchmark data from Yongming MPS series ultra-low ESR multilayer solid capacitors (conductive polymer chip aluminum electrolytic capacitors) as an example to provide engineers with a highly reliable alternative solution with performance comparable to international standards and a self-sufficient supply chain.

Foreword: The "Invisible Guardian" at the Power Supply End is Being Redefined

In the pursuit of ultimate computing power by AI servers, Power Integrity (PI) is the core foundation for ensuring system stability. Nanosecond-level load jumps in CPUs/GPUs are like sudden "current storms." If the VRM output capacitor cannot quickly replenish energy within the nanosecond-level window before the control loop responds (microseconds), it will directly cause a core voltage dip, leading to calculation errors or device throttling. Simultaneously, if MHz-level switching noise is not effectively absorbed, it will interfere with high-speed signal transmission. Therefore, the role of the output capacitor has been upgraded from a traditional "basic filtering component" to the final energy storage buffer and noise discharge channel for "precise protection."

Three Core Indicators: Why Traditional Solutions Fall Short?

1. **Nanosecond-Level Transient Support**: Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR) is the core factor determining success or failure. The response speed of a capacitor is directly determined by its internal resistance; an ultra-low ESR of?3m? is a rigid technical threshold for meeting the requirements of nanosecond-level rapid charge release.

2. **MHz-level noise suppression:** High-frequency impedance characteristics play a crucial role. The capacitor must maintain extremely low impedance at the switching frequency and its harmonics to provide an effective grounding path for noise, ensuring the integrity of high-speed signals such as PCIe/DDR.

3. **High-temperature, long-lifespan:** It must be compatible with the demanding 24/7 operation of data centers. A 2000-hour lifespan at 105? and a high ripple current carrying capacity exceeding 10A are fundamental conditions for coping with long-term high-temperature stress and reducing maintenance costs.

Q&A

**Q:** How to verify the nanosecond-level support capability of MPS capacitors in a specific project?

**A:** It is recommended to conduct actual testing on the target circuit board: Use an electronic load to simulate the transient current step of the chip (e.g., 100A/100ns), while simultaneously monitoring the core voltage drop in real time using a high-frequency probe. Comparing the voltage waveform changes before and after replacing the MPS capacitor, the lower voltage sag and faster voltage recovery time are the most direct evidence of performance verification. Conclusion: In the era of computing power, stability is equally important.

Driven by the dual demands of fierce competition in computing power and the need for supply chain self-sufficiency, every component in the power supply chain directly impacts the system's core competitiveness. Yongming's MPS series, with its internationally benchmarked performance data, rapid response capabilities from the local supply chain, and cost advantages, provides a reliable, domestically produced solution for the power supply of AI servers, contributing to the steady and sustainable development of China's AI infrastructure.

Summary at the End

- Applicable Scenarios: VRM output terminals of AI servers/high-performance computing servers CPUs/GPUs

- Core Advantages: Nanosecond-level transient support (ESR?3m?), high-efficiency MHz noise suppression, high-temperature long lifespan (105?/2000h), high-value domestic replacement

- Recommended Model: Yongming MPS series ultra-low ESR multilayer solid capacitors (conductive polymer chip aluminum electrolytic capacitors) (e.g., MPS471MOED19003R)

?Testing and Data Declaration?

1. Data Sources and Testing Instructions: Data for the Yongming MPS series is sourced from its official datasheet; data for the Panasonic GX series is cited from its publicly available datasheet. Key performance indicators (such as ESR and ripple current) have been verified by our laboratory using our own equipment on samples purchased through public channels under identical testing conditions. The performance comparisons in this article are based on the above sources and aim to provide an objective technical analysis.

2. Testing Purpose: All tests are conducted under identical conditions to provide engineers with an objective and referable basis for comparing technical performance.

3. Limitations: Test results are only valid for the submitted samples under specific testing conditions. Different production batches and testing methods may result in data discrepancies.

4. Trademarks and Intellectual Property: The terms "Panasonic," "??," and "GX series" mentioned in this document are trademarks or product series names of their respective owners and are used solely to identify the benchmark products. The data comparisons in this document do not constitute any endorsement or approval of our products by Panasonic, nor are they intended to disparage them.

5. Open Verification: We welcome technical exchanges and performance verification within the industry based on equivalent standards and conditions.