Constant Learning Is Secret Of Success: CM Reddy To Young Cardiologists

CM Emphasises Continuous Learning and Upskilling

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday underscored the importance of constant learning, ethical responsibility and preventive healthcare while addressing young cardiologists at the Fellows India Conference-2025 held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), according to a CMO release.

Speaking at the conference, which drew over 500 young cardiologists from across India and neighbouring Southeast Asian countries, the Chief Minister said continuous upskilling was the "biggest secret of success" in a rapidly evolving medical ecosystem. "Even with success, you are here to upgrade your knowledge and enhance your skills. It is the biggest secret of success: constant learning. The day you stop learning new things, or increasing your knowledge or skills, you are closing your career options," he said.

The Chief Minister welcomed the delegates and expressed happiness that the prestigious medical conference was being hosted in Hyderabad. "I am happy the Fellows India Conference is being held in Hyderabad. More than 500 young cardiologists from across India and neighbouring Southeast Asian countries are here to participate. I welcome all of you," he said.

Hyderabad as a Hub of Excellence

Highlighting Telangana's growing stature in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, he said, "It is a matter of pride that this wonderful event is happening in Hyderabad. We are fast becoming a hub of excellence, innovation and competencies in life sciences, pharma, healthcare and allied sectors."

'Never Forget Your Responsibility'

The Chief Minister described doctors as a special group in society, stressing the trust people place in them. "Most people cannot qualify to become a doctor. You are a special group in society -- we all trust our lives in your care. Never forget your responsibility towards humanity and society," he said.

Government's Commitment to Healthcare

Reiterating the government's commitment to healthcare, he said the state was keen to work closely with medical professionals. "As a government, we place top priority on healthcare. We are always open to working with doctors like you to improve our policies in the larger public interest. Please do help us and give your suggestions and feedback," he added.

Balancing Technology and Empathy

Drawing attention to rapid technological advancements, the Chief Minister urged doctors to stay updated while maintaining empathy in patient care. "Knowledge and technology are changing the world very rapidly. With quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence, and other technologies, healthcare has become a very high-tech work. Please keep yourselves upgraded on the latest tech, but do not lose people touch," he said, adding, "High-tech and high touch must go hand in hand, especially for doctors."

Call for Preventive Healthcare

Expressing concern over the growing burden of cardiac diseases, he called for a collective mission to save lives. "As you know, we lose lots of people because of heart disease. Let us all join in a mission to prevent heart disease. Let us work together to save more lives," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of community engagement and preventive medicine. "For example, if you can volunteer to teach students CPR, we can save many lives in our country. Many times, preventive medicine is neglected, but society will benefit if we can educate people," he noted.

Focus on Quality and Excellence

The Chief Minister urged doctors to focus on quality and excellence in healthcare delivery. "Finally, I request all of you to work on the quality of healthcare. We have to become the best in the world. Each one of you must try to become the best doctor," he said. (ANI)

