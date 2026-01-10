403
FM Al-Yahya Leads Kuwait Delegation To OIC Ministerial Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya led Kuwait delegation to the 22nd extraordinary session of the Foreign Ministers' Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which opened in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.
The meeting debates the situation in the Federal Republic of Somalia against the backdrop of the Israeli occupation recognition of Somaliland region in northern Somalia as an independent state, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Speakers at the meeting, including OIC ministers and representatives of international organizations, reaffirmed support to Somalia, stressing the importance of respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity and safety.
They stated opposition to any attempts to transgress Somalia's unity and sovereignty, according to the statement.
Any unilateral recognition of a breakaway region is a flagrant violation of the relevant international law and the UN resolutions, which poses a direct threat to regional security and stability, the speakers agreed.
Renewing support to Somalia's sovereignty and national unity, the State of Kuwait called for backing the efforts aiming to maintain peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. (end)
