Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yemen Announces Evacuation Of All Stranded Tourists On Socotra Island

2026-01-10 02:19:25
Yemen completed on Saturday the evacuation of more than 600 tourists who had been stranded on the remote island of Socotra.

Four flights operated by Yemenia Airways, Yemen's national carrier, transported 609 tourists to Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Air traffic at the island's main airport came to a halt amid a fresh conflict on Yemen's mainland.

Located more than 300km (186 miles) south of Yemen's coast, Socotra has remained a haven of tranquillity during the decade-long conflict in the country. Adventure-seeking tourists are mostly drawn to the island's unique biodiversity, exotic flora, and UNESCO World Heritage status.

Until recently, it was primarily accessible by air via the UAE. Closer to Somalia than it is to Yemen, the isolated island had UAE troops on the ground since 2018. However, in December 2025, the UAE announced the withdrawal of its force and the conclusion of all remaining counter-terrorism units in Yemen.

The island in the Indian Ocean is under the control of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which has clashed with Yemen's government in the provinces of Hadramout and Al Mahra.

