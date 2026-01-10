1 Billion Followers Summit: Lara Trump Says Social Media Should Not Replace Rule Of Law

Social media outrage must not be allowed to override the rule of law or interfere with law enforcement operations, warned Lara Trump, an American political figure who is the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, as she addressed the growing power of online narratives and their impact on justice, public trust, and media credibility.

Speaking during a fireside chat titled "In conversation with Lara Trump: Media and Influence" at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, Trump said viral content and public pressure are increasingly shaping perceptions of legal incidents before authorities have completed their investigations.

“It is ultimately up to law enforcement and the justice system to determine accountability,” she said, stressing that cases should not be tried in the court of public opinion. Trump described it as“dangerous” when individuals are encouraged to interfere with law enforcement operations based on emotionally charged online narratives.

.

She said laws in the United States are set by Congress, not by social media platforms, and argued that those who disagree with legislation should pursue change through democratic institutions rather than public confrontation.

“If people have a problem with the laws, they should take that up with lawmakers,” she said.“They would be far better served doing that than impeding law enforcement.”

Trump said the current media environment, amplified by social platforms, has blurred the line between reporting, activism, and influence, often incentivising reaction over responsibility. She noted that polarised online spaces encourage division, misinformation, and pressure-driven narratives that can escalate real-world risks.

Addressing trust in media, Trump said audiences are increasingly seeking alternative sources of information as confidence in traditional outlets declines. She said independent journalists and podcasters now play a significant role in shaping public understanding, but warned that influence must be matched with accountability and verification.

“People are craving authenticity,” she said, adding that audiences respond to voices they believe are real and transparent about their perspectives. She argued that being upfront about viewpoints allows audiences to better assess credibility, rather than presenting opinion as neutrality.

Trump also raised concerns about artificial intelligence and the rapid spread of manipulated content, particularly its impact on children and public discourse. She said AI-generated images and videos have become increasingly difficult to distinguish from reality, calling for thoughtful regulation in areas where harm is most likely.

“There are very serious implications when technology is used to mislead, especially when it involves children,” she said, citing growing concerns around deepfakes and digital exploitation.

Reflecting on her own public role, Trump said exposure to criticism and personal attacks is an inevitable part of public life, but added that online hostility should not dictate behaviour or silence voices. She said resilience comes from focusing on purpose rather than reaction.

As the daughter-in-law of president Trump, Lara Trump acknowledged that her proximity to political power often shapes how her views are received. She said public exposure and criticism are an unavoidable part of that role, but maintained that access should come with a sense of responsibility in how issues are discussed and communicated.

The session formed part of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which runs from January 9 to 11 in Dubai under the theme“Content for Good”. The event brings together more than 15,000 creators, media leaders, and policymakers, aiming to explore the growing influence of digital platforms on society, governance, and global communication.