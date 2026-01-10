Moment Of Silence For Crans-Montana Victims At Adelboden Ski World Cup

Already on Friday, a national day of mourning, festivities marking the opening of the Adelboden Ski World Cup had been reduced to a minimum out of respect for the 40 dead and 116 injured in the New Year's fire in Crans-Montana. The organisers wanted to show their solidarity.

A place of meditation was set up in the chapel at the World Cup site. Shops and restaurants in the Bernese Oberland village remained open. The race programme will go ahead as planned this weekend, but will be punctuated by moments of remembrance.

