Trump signals possibility of attacks against cartels in Mexico
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has indicated that he may authorize military strikes targeting drug cartels operating on Mexican soil.
The remarks followed a recent US operation in Venezuela in which American commandos seized President Nicolas Maduro during a rapid raid on his residence in Caracas. Washington has accused Maduro of involvement in narcotics trafficking, allegations he has repeatedly rejected.
Trump has also blamed Mexico for what he describes as an influx of illegal drugs and undocumented migrants into the United States, frequently characterizing many of those crossing the border as dangerous criminals. Since September 2025, US forces have reportedly targeted at least 35 vessels believed to be linked to cartel activity in the Caribbean.
Speaking during a televised interview on Thursday night, Trump claimed significant progress in maritime interdictions. “We’ve knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water, and we are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels,” he said.
He went on to argue that criminal organizations wield excessive power south of the border. “The cartels are running Mexico. It’s very, very sad to watch and see what’s happened to that country,” Trump said.
In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sought to play down the comments, describing Trump’s statements at a press conference on Friday as “part of his communication style.”
She said she had instructed Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente to engage with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and, “if necessary, with Trump to strengthen coordination.”
Earlier, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry had denounced the US military action in Venezuela, warning that it represented “a serious threat to regional stability.”
After Maduro’s abduction, Trump also exchanged sharp remarks with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, whom he referred to as a “sick man.” The two leaders later held a phone call on Wednesday to ease tensions, with both sides characterizing the discussion as cordial.
