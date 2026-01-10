403
Skepticism arise over Macron plan to deploy troops to Ukraine
(MENAFN) President Emmanuel Macron has briefed France’s main political parties on plans to send French forces into Ukraine following a potential ceasefire, but the initiative has encountered skepticism from across the political spectrum.
The discussions reportedly involved around 30 participants, including leaders from both right-wing and left-wing parties. Macron’s team shared “confidential details” on the scope of the proposed deployment, with one party leader noting that France could contribute as many as 6,000 troops.
During the briefing, General Fabien Mandon reportedly clarified that French forces would serve not as a “stabilization” contingent but rather as a “reassurance” force “far from the front.”
While the concept of providing support was not rejected outright, many politicians raised doubts about the plan’s specifics. Leaders from leftist and communist parties insisted that any deployment must be approved by the United Nations, a stance echoed by right-wing participants. The latter also expressed concern about potential U.S. involvement, citing diminished credibility following prior controversial actions abroad.
The debates illustrate the broader challenge of defining Western military support for Ukraine after hostilities ease, with questions still unresolved regarding international authorization, troop numbers, and the roles of allied countries in such an operation.
