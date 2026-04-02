NIA Chargesheets Pak Gangster Bhatti In Youtuber Grenade Attack Case

NIA Chargesheets Two in Jalandhar Grenade Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against two accused, including Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti, in connection with last year's grenade attack at YouTuber Roger Sandhu's house in Jalandhar, Punjab. The NIA, which took over the case from the Punjab Police in December 2025, has named Bhatti as an absconder in the supplementary chargesheet filed before a special court.

The second accused named in the chargesheet is Dipander Pratap Singh, aka Deepan Rana, who has been arrested. Both men have been charged under various provisions of the UA (P) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and BNS 2023, according to a release. The Punjab Police, which had initially registered a case in March last year, had earlier chargesheeted nine persons based on its investigation.

Investigation Reveals Wider Terror Conspiracy

The grenade attack on Sandhu's house in Raipur Rasoolpur village in Jalandhar district was carried out in the early hours of March 16, 2025. Investigation by the NIA has revealed that Shehzad had orchestrated the attack from abroad as part of a wider terror conspiracy involving a large network of terror modules engaged in targeted killings, recruitment and smuggling of arms and ammunition into India. Shehzad had used encrypted communication to direct the various players involved in the attack, the NIA has further found.

Singh had acted as a key local facilitator to the gangster and had provided logistical support to the assailants. He was also involved in handling illegal arms and explosives, as per NIA's findings.

A total of 10 accused have so far been arrested in the case, while seven others, including Bhatti, whose current whereabouts are not known, are absconding. The NIA is continuing with its probe to track the absconders and to uncover and destroy other terror modules linked to the larger conspiracy behind the attack. (ANI)

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