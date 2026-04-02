High Time To Stop The War, UN Chief Tells US, Israel, And Iran

UN Chief Urges Immediate End to Conflict

With the conflict in West Asia in its second month now, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the conflict in the Middle East, saying it is causing immense human suffering and devastating economic consequences.

Calling for a peaceful way out, he said in his message during the press encounter on the Middle East, "To the United States and Israel, it is high time to stop the war that is inflicting immense human suffering and already triggering devastating economic consequences. To Iran, to stop attacking their neighbours."

Diplomatic Efforts and International Law

The UN Chief said that he remains in close contact with the parties -- and is dispatching his Personal Envoy Jean Arnault to the region to support these efforts. He condemned the attacks and reaffirmed the need to respect navigational rights and freedoms along critical maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz Guterres said, "Conflicts do not end on their own. They end when leaders choose dialogue over destruction. That choice still exists. And it must be made -- now."

He also highlighted the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including nuclear installations, and upholding freedom of navigation. "Diplomatic efforts are underway to find a peaceful path forward. They deserve the space and support to succeed -- anchored firmly in international law, including the UN Charter. Disputes must be settled peacefully. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all Member States must be respected. Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including nuclear installations, must be respected and protected. And freedom of navigation must be upheld," he added.

Economic Fallout of Obstructed Navigation

He warned that denying freedom of navigation has far-reaching consequences, citing the impact on the world's poorest and most vulnerable people, who struggle with rising food and energy costs. "Look no further than the impact of the denial of freedom of navigation. When the Strait of Hormuz is strangled, the world's poorest and most vulnerable cannot breathe. We see it in the daily lives of people struggling with rising food and energy costs from the Philippines...to Sri Lanka...to Mozambique... to communities far beyond," he added.

'On the Edge of a Wider War'

He warned that the Middle East crisis is spiralling out of control, with human suffering, devastation, and indiscriminate attacks escalating by the day. Guterres said, "The Middle East crisis has lurched into its second month. Every day this war continues, human suffering grows. The scale of devastation grows. Indiscriminate attacks grow. The targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure grows. And the perils to our world grow. We are on the edge of a wider war that would engulf the whole Middle East with dramatic impacts around the globe."

Regional Tensions Escalate

Meanwhile, Iranian State Media Press TV, citing Hassan Fartousi, Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, said on Thursday that Iran has proposed an emergency UNESCO meeting to present detailed reports on the damage to cultural heritage sites caused by recent US-Israeli strikes in the country.

With tensions escalating in West Asia and the Gulf region, Arab news reported on Thursday that Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani called Iran's attacks meticulously pre-planned, reflecting aggressive intentions toward its peaceful neighbours. He said that the efficiency of GCC armed forces and air defence systems in intercepting ballistic missiles and drones has helped neutralise threats in his remarks. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)