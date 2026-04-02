Revanth Reddy Launches UDF Manifesto, Predicts End Of 'Dark Era' In Kerala

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a sharp attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government on Thursday while releasing the United Democratic Front (UDF) manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections in Kochi, declaring that the "dark era" in the state was coming to an end and a "golden era" under the United Democratic Front (UDF) was set to begin. Addressing the gathering, Reddy expressed confidence that the people of Kerala would oust the current government, asserting that public sentiment was shifting against the ruling dispensation. He said the elections would mark a decisive political change in the state, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

Reddy Slams 'Modi Brothers', Predicts Political Change

In a pointed remark targeting both the Centre and the Kerala government, the Telangana Chief Minister said that India and Kerala were currently being ruled by the "Modi Brothers." Reddy also made an indirect reference to the Sabarimala gold controversy, alleging that even religious assets were not safe under the present administration. He remarked that in "God's Own Country," even "God's own property" lacked protection.

The CM further exuded confidence in the UDF's prospects, stating that the people of Kerala are ready for change and would support a new government.

UDF Unveils 'Indira's Five Guarantees'

The UDF manifesto, released under the Congress-led alliance for the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, features "Indira's Five Guarantees" - free travel for women on KSRTC buses, monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for female college students, an increase in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 per month, health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh per family named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for youth pursuing self-employment.

Dream Projects and University

In addition to these five guarantees, the manifesto includes promises regarding five "Dream Projects" related to the maritime and aviation sectors, as well as the establishment of a Tribal University in Wayanad.

Election Schedule

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)

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